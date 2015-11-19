Nov 19 Wild Bunch AG :

* In 2015 fiscal year, revenue is expected to grow by a factor of six to seven times compared to Senator's published revenue for 2014

* 9-month revenues of 89.9 million euros ($96 million). As compared to last year, former Senator Entertainment AG('Senator') recorded revenues of 15.1 euros million during same period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)