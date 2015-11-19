BRIEF-Siam Wellness Group says qtrly profit for the period 45.2 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenues 227.4 million baht versus 176 million baht
Nov 19 Interquest Group Plc :
* David Bygrave to become CFO of Interquest
* David will assume his position on 1 December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Qtrly total revenues 227.4 million baht versus 176 million baht
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as interim holding company in the U.S., named as Hibino USA Inc, on May 25