Nov 19 Larq SA :

* Its unit, Synergic Sp. z o.o., receives order for delivery of advertising services from media house

* Total value of deals signed between this client and company and Synergic since Aug. 13 amounts to 1.6 million zlotys ($403,185) gross Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9684 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)