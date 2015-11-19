BRIEF-Entertainment One expects to report FY one-off costs of about 47 million stg
* Company expects to report approximately £47 million of one-off costs for year ended 31 march 2017
Nov 19 Larq SA :
* Its unit, Synergic Sp. z o.o., receives order for delivery of advertising services from media house
* Total value of deals signed between this client and company and Synergic since Aug. 13 amounts to 1.6 million zlotys ($403,185) gross Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9684 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 12 German internet service provider United Internet plans to acquire a majority stake in mobile operator Drillisch in a step-by-step stock and cash transaction to create a stronger challenger in the German telecoms market.