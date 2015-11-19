BRIEF-Entertainment One expects to report FY one-off costs of about 47 million stg
* Company expects to report approximately £47 million of one-off costs for year ended 31 march 2017
Nov 19 Velto Cars SA :
* Shareholders resolve to recall resolution on private issue of series E shares from July 28, 2015
* Shareholders resolve to raise company's capital via private issue of 300 million series E shares at issue price of 0.3 zloty each without pre-emptive rights
* Previously the company planned an issue of between 160 million and 230 million series E shares at 0.30 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9763 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 12 German internet service provider United Internet plans to acquire a majority stake in mobile operator Drillisch in a step-by-step stock and cash transaction to create a stronger challenger in the German telecoms market.