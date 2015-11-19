BRIEF-Siam Wellness Group says qtrly profit for the period 45.2 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenues 227.4 million baht versus 176 million baht
Nov 19 Arbul Entegre :
* Shareholder Fatma Sinem Istikbal transfers 2.2 mln Arbul shares representing 8.31 percent of company to Arif Cerit for a price of 2.2 million lira ($773,286.47)
* Shareholder Arif Cerit's stake in the company increased to 45.28 percent after transaction
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as interim holding company in the U.S., named as Hibino USA Inc, on May 25