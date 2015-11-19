BRIEF-Hibino to set up units in US
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as interim holding company in the U.S., named as Hibino USA Inc, on May 25
Nov 19 Applus Services SA :
* Says acquires Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) business of Caparo Testing Technologies in the UK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says a Tokyo-based investment company (the acquirer), which is mainly engaged in management of consulting business, acquisition, holding and sales of marketable securities acquired 11.6 million shares of the company during the period from March 27 to May 11