BRIEF-Bloober Team Q1 net profit increases to 624,722 zlotys
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 624,722 ZLOTYS VERSUS 388,488 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Nov 19 Selcuk Gida :
* Q3 revenue of 282,541 lira ($99,419.75) versus 3.4 million lira year ago
* Q3 net loss of 678,175 lira versus loss of 135,803 lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8419 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 624,722 ZLOTYS VERSUS 388,488 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Fringed capes, pleated skirts and bolero hats peppered the runway at the Dior Cruise 2018 collection on Thursday as the luxury Parisian label spun its own twist on music festival fashion.