Nov 20 Ams AG :

* Entered into an agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares in CMOSIS

* To acquire 100 pct of shares in CMOSIS from TA Associates and management shareholders for an equity value of approx. 220 million euros ($235.8 million)

* Transaction is expected to close within next six weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)