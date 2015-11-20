Nov 20 Dexia SA :

* Reports net income group share positive at 127 million euros ($136.16 million) in the third quarter 2015

* Common equity tier 1 ratio stable over the quarter at 15.1 pct

* Liquidity reserve at end of Sept. of 6.2 billion euros, of which 1.8 billion euros in cash and 4.4 billion euros in assets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)