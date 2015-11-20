BRIEF-AID Partners Technology enters subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
Nov 20 Dexia SA :
* Reports net income group share positive at 127 million euros ($136.16 million) in the third quarter 2015
* Common equity tier 1 ratio stable over the quarter at 15.1 pct
* Liquidity reserve at end of Sept. of 6.2 billion euros, of which 1.8 billion euros in cash and 4.4 billion euros in assets


* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share"