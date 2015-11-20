BRIEF-Novatti requests extension of trading halt
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
Nov 20 Cxense ASA :
* Q3 2015 revenues of $4.8 million, up 36 pct from previous quarter
* Adjusted Q3 2015 EBITDA loss of $1.6 million, a loss reduction of 0.6 million versus Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon:
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.