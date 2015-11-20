Comcast and Charter to announce wireless partnership shortly -WSJ
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
Nov 20 Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) says:
* Statoil Petroleum, operator of production licence 120, has completed drilling of exploration well 34/8-16 S
* Says preliminary calculations of size of discovery are between 0.4 and 1.1 million sm³ of recoverable oil equivalents
* Norwegian petroleum directorate says licensees will consider further development of discovery in context of other potential additional resources
* The well was drilled on the east flank of the Visund field in the northern part of the North Sea, and about 140 km northwest of Bergen
* Other partners include Petoro, ConocoPhillips and Total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand