Nov 20 Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) says:

* Statoil Petroleum, operator of production licence 120, has completed drilling of exploration well 34/8-16 S

* Says preliminary calculations of size of discovery are between 0.4 and 1.1 million sm³ of recoverable oil equivalents

* Norwegian petroleum directorate says licensees will consider further development of discovery in context of other potential additional resources

* The well was drilled on the east flank of the Visund field in the northern part of the North Sea, and about 140 km northwest of Bergen

* Other partners include Petoro, ConocoPhillips and Total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)