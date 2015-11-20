BRIEF-AID Partners Technology enters subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
Nov 20 Amasten Holding publ AB :
* Q3 rental income 41.3 million Swedish crowns ($4.75 million) versus 35.3 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 21.7 million Swedish crowns versus 14.4 million crowns year ago
* Q3 profit from property management 8.7 million crowns versus 6.4 million crowns year ago
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share"