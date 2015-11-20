BRIEF-Novatti requests extension of trading halt
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
Nov 20 Q-free ASA :
* Q-Free has been awarded an order for tags from Sociedad Concesionaria Vespucio Norte Express S.A. in Chile
* Order value is 32 million Norwegian crowns ($3.71 million)
* Contract has a duration of three years starting in Feb. 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6291 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.