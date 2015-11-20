Nov 20 Q-free ASA :

* Q-Free has been awarded an order for tags from Sociedad Concesionaria Vespucio Norte Express S.A. in Chile

* Order value is 32 million Norwegian crowns ($3.71 million)

* Contract has a duration of three years starting in Feb. 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6291 Norwegian crowns)