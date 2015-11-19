BRIEF-Rise appoints new auditing firm
* Says it has appointed Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, as the new auditing firm, to replace ASKA&CO.
Nov 19 Intertainment Ag
* Says plans to raise up to 1 million eur in capital increase
* Says plans to issue up to 1 million shares in a placement with subscription rights
* Says subscription period to start on Monday, Nov. 30 Further company coverage:
* Says it has named Naoki Shibatsuji as the new President of the company, to replace Tatsuya Yamaguchi