BRIEF-Sinolink Securities' April net profit at 100.3 mln yuan
* Says its April net profit at 100.3 million yuan ($14.53 million)
Nov 20 ABN Amro Bank NV (IPO-ABN.AS)
* ABN Amro IPO priced at 17.75 euro per depositary receipt
* The total number of offer DRS is 188 million (representing 20% of the shares, excluding the over-allotment option).
* Total value of the offer DRS amounts to approximately 3.3 billion euro
* Listing of and first trading in the DRS on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ABN" will commence on Friday 20 November 2015
* Post IPO, NLFI will hold 77 pct of the shares and 3 pct of DRS
* ABN Amro Bank N.V., Deutsche Bank AG, London branch and Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc are acting as joint global coordinators
* Barclays Bank Plc, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Coöperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A., ING Bank N.V., J.P. Morgan Securities Plc and Merrill Lynch International as joint bookrunners Source text (abn.com/1QxuPb9) Further company coverage:
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement