BRIEF-AID Partners Technology enters subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
Nov 20 Barclays Bank Of Kenya Ltd :
* Nine-Months ended September 2015 group total interest income of 18.54 billion shillings versus 17.02 billion shillings year ago
* Nine-Months ended September 2015 group profit before tax and exceptional items of 9.12 billion shillings versus 9.09 billion shillings year ago
* 9-Months ended Sept 2015 group net interest income of 15.2 billion shillings versus 14.72 billion shillings last year
* 9-Months ended Sept 2015 group earnings per share of 1.18 shillings Source : j.mp/1QxAz4G Further company coverage:
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: