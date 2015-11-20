UPDATE 2-Comcast and Charter to announce wireless partnership on Monday -source
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Nov 20 Galapagos NV :
* Initiates phase 1 first-in-human study with GLPG1972
* Will receive a 3.5 million euros ($3.75 million) milestone payment from Servier for this achievement Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9330 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MANILA/HONG KONG, May 8 China and the Philippines have joined forces to tackle illegal gambling, part of Beijing's broader campaign to curb illicit capital outflows and a pledge by Manila to weed out unscrupulous operators from the country's booming gaming industry.