BRIEF-AID Partners Technology enters subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
Nov 20 Merrill Lynch International:
* Closes placement of 59.8 million shares (6.339 percent stake) of Abertis Infraestructuras SA at 13.68 euros ($14.66) per share
* The placement was made on behalf of Trebol International, which is an investment vehicle for British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: