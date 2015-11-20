Nov 20 Merrill Lynch International:

* Closes placement of 59.8 million shares (6.339 percent stake) of Abertis Infraestructuras SA at 13.68 euros ($14.66) per share

* The placement was made on behalf of Trebol International, which is an investment vehicle for British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)