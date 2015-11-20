BRIEF-Novatti requests extension of trading halt
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
Nov 20 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA :
* Appoints Yvan Absil as Senior Vice President and CFO of the company
* Yvan Absil will start on Jan. 4, 2016
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.