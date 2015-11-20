BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Nov 20 Piippo Oyj :
* Expects 2015 operating result to grow over 30 percent and exceed 750,000 euros ($805,000)
* Sees 2015 revenue to be on the 2014 level
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
* Says Melinda Harrison has been appointed as a company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: