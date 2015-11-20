BRIEF-AID Partners Technology enters subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
Nov 20 Bure Equity AB :
* Says sold 7,800,000 shares in Mycronic AB to Swedish and international investors
* Following the placing, Bure owns 29,317,163 shares in Mycronic corresponding to 29.9 pct of the capital and votes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: