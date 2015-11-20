Comcast and Charter to announce wireless partnership shortly -WSJ
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
Nov 20 EDP Renovaveis SA :
* Says signs through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewable North America LLC a long-term power purchase agreement with Amazon Web Services Inc.
* Secures project to sell energy produced by 100 MW wind farm in the state of Ohio, with construction expected for 2016
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand