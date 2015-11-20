BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Nov 20 Cloetta AB
* Says considers closing factory in Dieren, the Netherlands
* Says proposed closure of factory and transfer of production would give rise to one-off costs and capital investments totalling approximately SEK 120 million
* Says sales and procurement from acquisition of Lonka will generate savings of at least SEK 35 million on an annual basis
* Says savings will have a gradual effect in 2016 and in 2017 are expected to contribute to Cloetta's target of an adjusted EBIT margin of 14 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says Melinda Harrison has been appointed as a company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: