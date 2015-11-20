Nov 20 Agrowill Group AB :

* Says all subsidiary agricultural companies of Agrowill Group successfully fulfill their obligations of restructuring plans

* Says creditors of these agricultural companies today receive remaining 85 percent of their creditor's amount 1.56 million euros ($1.67 million) according to restructuring plans

* Says 15 percent of their claims creditors of these agricultural companies already received in Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon:

