'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Rockets to No. 1 With $145 Million
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
Nov 20 Agrowill Group AB :
* Says all subsidiary agricultural companies of Agrowill Group successfully fulfill their obligations of restructuring plans
* Says creditors of these agricultural companies today receive remaining 85 percent of their creditor's amount 1.56 million euros ($1.67 million) according to restructuring plans
* Says 15 percent of their claims creditors of these agricultural companies already received in Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 6, (Variety.com) - And just like that, Star-Lord and his band of super buddies are back on top of the box office.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.