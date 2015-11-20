Nov 20 Bt Group Plc

* Announces an intended ratio change to its NYSE- listed american depositary receipt ("ADR") programme

* Ratio will change from current one ADR per ten ordinary shares to one ADR per five ordinary shares

* Anticipated effective date for ratio change is 8 December 2015

* These changes to ADR ratio will bring ADR price broadly in line with market average

* New ADRS are expected to be distributed on or around 11 December 2015

* JPMorgan Chase Bank has been appointed to remain as depositary bank for ADR programme