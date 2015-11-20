BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share"
Nov 20 Gimv NV :
* Bencis Capital Partners B.V. and Gimv-XL announce that they entered into an agreement for the sale of XBC B.V., a company that holds a controlling interest in Xeikon N.V. to Flint Group
* Transaction will not impact XBC's pending claim in squeeze out procedure to acquire 100 percent of shares
* For Gimv-XL, the sale of Xeikon will have a positive impact of 5.2 million euros ($5.6 million) on the equity value at Sept. 30, of which 2.2 million euros for the listed entity Gimv (or 0.09 euro per share)
* No further financial details on this transaction will be disclosed
* Transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the competition authorities, and is expected to be completed by end of 2015
($1 = 0.9355 euros)
* Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share