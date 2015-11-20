BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share"
Nov 20 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Sells 1693 apartments in Norrland
* Value is 1.88 billion Swedish crowns ($216.28 million)
* Properties are expected to change hands Feb. 1 2016
($1 = 8.6923 Swedish crowns)
* Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share