BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Nov 20 Crookes Brothers Ltd
* Terms of claw-back offer have now been finalised and all conditions precedent relating to claw-back offer have been fulfilled
* Rationale for claw-back offer is to raise r215 million
* Total of 2 687 500 crookes brothers shares ("claw-back shares") will be offered in terms of claw-back offer at a claw-back offer price of r80 per claw-back share
* Claw-Back offer does not include right for shareholders to apply for excess claw-back shares
* Says Melinda Harrison has been appointed as a company secretary