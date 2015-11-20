Nov 20 Air Market SA :

* Signs letter of intent (LoI) with leading shareholders of Zlote Wyprzedaze SA under conditions of which the company plans to reach majority stake in Zlote Wyprzedaze in swap for shares of Air Market

* Under LoI parties agreed that company will gain 50 percent stake plus one share of Zlote Wyprzedaze in swap for its series I shares