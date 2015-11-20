BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share"
Nov 20 (Reuters) -
* Edgefield Capital Management Ltd says appointment of Awaye Oluseye Funso as Co's Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
* Edgefield Capital Management Ltd says prior to appointment in Co, Funso worked with Wema Securities & Finance Plc., A.G Leventis and E.A Adeniyi & Co
* Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share