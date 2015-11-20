Nov 20 (Reuters) -

* Edgefield Capital Management Ltd says appointment of Awaye Oluseye Funso as Co's Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

* Edgefield Capital Management Ltd says prior to appointment in Co, Funso worked with Wema Securities & Finance Plc., A.G Leventis and E.A Adeniyi & Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]