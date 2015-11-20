Nov 20 Kungsleden AB :

* Kungsleden will not take possession of Borgarfjord 3

* Kungsleden and Areim have agreed that Kungsleden will not finalise acquisition or take possession of property Borgarfjord 3 in Kista

* Borgarfjord 3 was the smallest of the properties originally part of the portfolio that Kungsleden acquired from Areim in December 2014, and where three properties (Färöarna 3, Borgarfjord 5 and Reykjavik 1) where taken into possession during Q1 2015

