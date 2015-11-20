MEDIA-Philippines scraps Clark airport bidding - Manila Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Nov 20 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Increases its commercial paper program from 2 to 4 billion Swedish crowns ($460.89 million)
* In connection with increase, short term rating from Standard & Poor's remains unchanged at A-3
* Certificates can be issued in both SEK and EUR Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6788 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
MUMBAI, May 8 Under governor Urjit Patel, India's central bank will target inflation of 4 percent, three officials familiar with its thinking said, adopting a narrower reading of its mandate than markets in a bid to stamp out rampant price rises of the past.