BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 Centurion Finance SA :
* Issues and allots 81,979,287 series D shares at issue price of 0.1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9739 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: