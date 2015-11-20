BRIEF-Novatti requests extension of trading halt
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
Nov 20 Efore Oyj :
* Says the company's Italian subsidiary, ROAL Electronics, inks distribution agreement with LUSO Electronics Ltd
* Expects partnership to boost the company's presence in the UK market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.