BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 Akis Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Sells land and buildings in Tekirdag to Altinyildiz Tekstil at $24.7 million plus VAT
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: