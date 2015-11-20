BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Nov 20 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Kongsberg Automotive's Fluid Transfer Systems business area has received business awards for the ABC air-brake coupling system totaling 17 million euros ($18.16 million) with average annual revenues of 5.3 million Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
* Says Melinda Harrison has been appointed as a company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: