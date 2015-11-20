Nov 20 bmp Holding AG :

* First nine months of 2015 bmp group achieved a result from ordinary activities of minus 1.1 million euros (previous year: minus 0.4 million euros)

* For Q4 of 2015, management board forecasts revenue of 2.6 million euros

* Anticipates group revenues of 5.0 million euros and a loss of 1-1.5 million euros from ordinary activities for 2015