BRIEF-Novatti requests extension of trading halt
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
Nov 20 Advenica publ AB :
* Delivers encryption equipment together with Slovenian partner, DSC
* Order value is about 90,000 euros ($96,237.00)
* Equipment to be delivered to government of a Central European EU candidate country
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9352 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.