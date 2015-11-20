Nov 20 NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* Continues expansion in Östersund

* Acquires four properties in Östersund with underlying property value of total 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.53 million)

* Rental value of the properties is 10.5 million crowns and the rental duration is 3.1 years

