BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
"Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share"
Nov 20 NP3 Fastigheter AB :
* Continues expansion in Östersund
* Acquires four properties in Östersund with underlying property value of total 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.53 million)
* Rental value of the properties is 10.5 million crowns and the rental duration is 3.1 years

($1 = 8.6754 Swedish crowns)
Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share