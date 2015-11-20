Nov 20 Dixy Group :

* "There is a high chance that (our) current stake in Bristol project will be sold back to our controlling stakeholders," Fedor Rybasov, Dixy Chief Financial Officer, told analysts on a conference call.

* "The question is on the board of directors level, we are expecting that in the next two weeks the board of directors will take some decision," Rybasov said. Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)