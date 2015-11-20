BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Nov 20 Dixy Group :
* "There is a high chance that (our) current stake in Bristol project will be sold back to our controlling stakeholders," Fedor Rybasov, Dixy Chief Financial Officer, told analysts on a conference call.
* "The question is on the board of directors level, we are expecting that in the next two weeks the board of directors will take some decision," Rybasov said. Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)
* Says Melinda Harrison has been appointed as a company secretary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: