BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
"Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share"
Nov 20 Corem Property Group :
* Has signed two new lease contracts in Växjö
* Agreements runs for three and five years respectively
Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share