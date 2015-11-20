Nov 20 NASDAQ OMX Riga:

* Citadele Banka AS listing of ordinary B category shares will not take place as of November 23

* Informs that by Nov. 20 no information has been received regarding fulfillment of conditions set by Management Board of Nasdaq Riga for listing of AS "Citadele Banka" ordinary B category shares Source text: bit.ly/1SLvbsf

