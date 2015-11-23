Nov 23 Grand City Properties SA :

* Realizes pipeline and increases portfolio to 76,000 units

* Has signed acquisitions of approx. 5,000 units through several transactions at a cost of 170 million euros ($180.47 million) with net rent of 15 million euros and vacancy of 15 pct

* Takeover will increase annualized rental income run rate to 405 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9420 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)