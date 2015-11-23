BRIEF-Neuroderm reports Q1 loss per ordinary share of $0.50
* Research and development expenses were $10.1 million in three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $4.1 million in same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Oci NV :
* CF Industries and OCI committed to pursuing combination
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Research and development expenses were $10.1 million in three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $4.1 million in same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, May 11 Nigerian workers at U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp have gone on strike in protest over the sacking of workers, oil labour union officials said on Thursday.