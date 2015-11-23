BRIEF-Stada says advisory costs for takeover will weigh on earnings
* Advisory costs for takeover will be low 2-digit million euro sum, will weigh on earnings
Nov 23 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :
* Announced today that it has been awarded a 666,240 Swiss francs ($652,792.48) grant from Swiss commission for technology and innovation (CTI)
* Grant to advance characterization of allosteric modulator therapeutics for neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases
* Will collaborate with group of prof. Ron Stoop at the Center for Psychiatric Neuroscience (CNP), part of Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and Lausanne University (UNIL)
* Presented data on successful repeated hepatic gene delivery with Co's AAV5 vector following proprietary immunoadsorption procedure in non-human primates