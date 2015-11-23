Nov 23 Just Retirement Group Plc

* Revised anticipated timetable for proposed merger to create the JRP Group plc.

* In accordance with prudential regulatory authority's timetable for solvency II internal model applications, just retirement confirms that a decision on its application is expected in first half of december 2015.

* Consequently, just retirement board has decided to post its shareholder circular once internal model approval process has concluded, so that shareholders are provided with most up to date information ahead of voting on proposed merger.

* Board considers it appropriate to seek an adjournment of general meeting and has obtained permission of court to adjourn court meeting accordingly.

* It is proposed that court meeting and general meeting will be adjourned to 5 january 2016

