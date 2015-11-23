BRIEF-FLY Leasing reports Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 23 Volta Finance Ltd :
* At end of October, the estimated NAV was 293.3 million euros ($311.4 million) or 8.03 euros per share, up 0.1 pct since end of September
Source text: bit.ly/1jfl0QJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, May 11 Sterling fell half a percent to a one-week low against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England's inflation report showed interest rates were unlikely to rise within the next two years while only one policymaker voted for a rise this month.