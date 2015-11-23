Nov 23 Just Retirement Group Plc :

* Confirms that decision on its application regarding Partnership Assurance deal is expected in first half of December 2015

* Partnership Assurance board considers it appropriate to seek adjournment of general meeting and has obtained permission of court to adjourn court meeting accordingly

* Proposed that court meeting will be adjourned to 12.00 p.m. and general meeting to 12.15 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2016

* Proposed merger is now expected to complete in January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)