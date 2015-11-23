Nov 23 Weng Fine Art AG :
* H1 revenues 3.63 million euros ($4 million)- up 38.5 pct
compared to the same period last year
* H1 pre-tax profit increased significantly to 571,000
euros, more than twice as much as in the same period of the
previous year
* H1 profit after tax of 367,000 euros also increased
* Expects a continuation of this positive trend in 2016,
which is also reflected in the gross profit margin, which
increased from 59.7 pct to 66.0 pct
* Positive result is already expected for 2016
