MEDIA-Philippines scraps Clark airport bidding - Manila Standard
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
Nov 20 Pragma Faktoring SA :
* Signs factoring contract with a company operating in petrol industry for factoring limit of 1.25 million zlotys ($315,155) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9663 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
MUMBAI, May 8 Under governor Urjit Patel, India's central bank will target inflation of 4 percent, three officials familiar with its thinking said, adopting a narrower reading of its mandate than markets in a bid to stamp out rampant price rises of the past.